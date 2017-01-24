Hooch tragedy not on Malvani voters’ minds

Slums and low-income chawls comprise most of Ward 30, which has become Ward 33 after delimitation and is reserved for an OBC candidate. Locals say issues of sanitation, irregular water supply and roads have never been addressed. (Source: Amit Chakravarty) Slums and low-income chawls comprise most of Ward 30, which has become Ward 33 after delimitation and is reserved for an OBC candidate. Locals say issues of sanitation, irregular water supply and roads have never been addressed. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

Outside the Jurassic Park Resort in Malvani are posters left behind by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, each announcing an event for January 5, 2017. While BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty promised to distribute free gas stoves and cooking gas cylinders to the locality’s slum dwellers at 4 pm that day, local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh was to hold a Qawwali programme a kilometre away, three hours later.

Jurassic Park Resort, a set for a television show’s shoot, stands at the entrance of a dirt road that leads into the slum colonies of Laxmi Nagar, Kharodi and Rathodi where 106 people died in June 2015 after drinking liquor laced with methanol. But a year and half later, as the area prepares to vote for a new corporator next month, there is no talk of the tragedy.

Instead, it is the age-old issues of sanitation, irregular water supply and roads that locals say have never been addressed, that weigh on the minds of voters. No politician to have visited the area in the past few months has mentioned the hooch tragedy. “Politicians know that if they make the sale of hooch an election issue, people will not forgive them. When no politician has worked to help the affected families at that time, they will not dare mention it,” said Mohammed Sharif, a 32-year-old businessman who plans to contest the election from a neighbouring ward.

Slums and low-income chawls comprise most of Ward 30, which after delimitation has become Ward 33 and is reserved for an OBC candidate. In 2012, voters elected Congress candidate Siraj Shaikh to power. However, he was disqualified two years later for having three children, one more than the law permits for elected corporators. That allowed the Shiv Sena’s Vishwas Ghadigaonkar to take over reins of the ward, having lost to Shaikh by less than a thousand votes earlier.

“Kaun Ghadigaonkar? Maine usko itne saal kabhi nahi dekha. (Who is Ghadigaonkar? I haven’t seen him in all these years),” said 60-year-old Anarkali Yadav, seated outside her house on Sunday evening while younger women filled pots with water from numerous pipes. Water is supposed to be supplied here between 4 pm and 6 pm every day. “There is no certainty about water. Today we are lucky that the taps are flowing on time,” said Yadav, who “owns” the tap and pockets Rs 10 for each pot filled.

“No party has done anything for us…but all we want is that nobody breaks our homes and proper drains are built,” said Yadav.

Gopal Shetty, the last politician to visit the area, inaugurated a new toilet block a few metres from Yadav’s home and also distributed buckets, apart from stoves and cylinders. The BJP has made small inroads here in the ward that has been dominated by the Congress over the decades.

The new toilet block has come as a relief to local residents. “The BJP is working a lot more in this area than the Shiv Sena. Gopal Shetty has ensured that BMC garbage trucks come to pick up trash daily,” said 25-year-old Pritam Jaiswal, whose ration shop is adjacent to the toilet block.

“Shetty said that he will do something for us if the BJP wins. But he has at least given us free buckets,” said 32-year-old Sheela Yadav, who believes Aslam Shaikh has not done enough.

Babu Miyan Sardar, 50, feels differently about the issue, and is critical of each party that has a presence in Malvani. “No party has made any major improvements to this area. The current corporator has not visited since he came to power. Compared to him, the Congress is much better. Aslam Shaikh has built drains and a mandap here,” he said.