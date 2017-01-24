Mumbai civic polls: Infighting rocks Congress boat

Rampant factionalism and widening cracks have hit the Congress’s campaign for the politically crucial Mumbai municipality ahead of February 21 polls. Warring camps within the party sharpened their attacks against one another Monday after a former party MLA, Krishna Hegde, switched sides to join the ruling BJP. On the same day, the Congress boat was also rocked by the exit of sitting corporator Waqarunnisa Ansari, who has been elected to the municipality on four different occasions. Parminder Singh Bhamra, another sitting corporator from Malad, also joined the BJP. Earlier, former party MLA Ramesh Singh Thakur and former Mumbai Mayor Hareshwar Patil too joined the BJP, while last week, party’s city minority chief Nizamuddin Rayeen resigned as well.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Rival camps also renewed their hostilities on Monday. With Hegde blaming Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam’s “autocratic functioning” for his decision, former Union minister Gurudas Kamat — who is seen as Nirupam’s staunchest critic — lashed out at Nirupam and the All India Congress Committee’s Maharashtra in-charge, Mohan Prakash. He tweeted, “Ex-MLA Krishna Hegde quits @INCIndia to join the BJP. No attempt to stop him, or the others (read Ramesh Singh Thakur, Hareshwar Patil) who left from @sanjaynirupam own constituency North Mumbai. It is sad to see 2nd generation Congressmen forced to leave the Congress due to bad behaviour of Nirupam and Mohan Prakash. @officeofRG @ahmedpatel. Must stop the bleed.” Sharpening his attack, he further said, “It seems a deliberate attempt by Nirupam and Mohan Prakash to drive out people while @officeofRG is busy with UP and other elections.”

Former Union minister Milind Deora jumped to Nirupam’s defence. Without naming Kamat, he tweeted, “On the eve of polls, leaders should work unitedly for party and people, failing which, party must pull up habitual saboteurs and non-team players.”

Nirupam, meanwhile, said, “At this point we are fighting an election for uprooting the corrupt Shiv Sena-BJP regime in the municipality. I’ll reflect on internal party equations after the elections.”

Kamat, an AICC general secretary himself, had on January 20 withdrawn himself from the party’s election process, blaming Nirupam’s “negative attitude.”

In a bid to sort out the mess, the party high command has now appointed former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the election observer for the Mumbai polls. While Nirupam claimed that election observers were appointed by the party for every election, Kamat signalled that his complaint against Nirupam to party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi had led to it.

Fissures within the party have also deepened. While bowing out, Hegde launched a scathing attack against Nirupam. “He has been a total failure as the Mumbai unit chief. He runs the party as his own fiefdom, and is causing irreparable damage to the party,” he accused. The Nirupam camp was quick to hit back. “Those leaving the party are those who had already distanced themselves from party affairs months ago. Chief minister and other BJP leaders were seen at their private parties,” alleged MLA Aslam Shaikh, adding, “Some exits of those who are denied tickets are normal across party lines. The media is hyping this trend in respect of the Congress.”

While Hegde accused Nirupam of “marginalising loyal party workers”, Nirupam rubbished the claim, saying, “I had even offered him a role on various committees in the party.”

Party sources confirmed that he had been unhappy about the selection process for two seats in his former assembly constituency. Even Hegde confirmed this. “I had met Priya Dutt (former MP) personally and informed her that the ticket distribution was not being done properly. But my exiting has nothing to do with the ticket distribution,” Hegde said.

“District level committees headed by former MPs are overseeing the candidate selection process. In Hegde’s case, the process would involve Dutt herself,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Ansari, the sitting corporator, joined the All India Majlis-E-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Monday. She criticised the party for not considering her candidature from the ward (Bengalipura-Princess Docks) she has been representing for four terms. With the ward boundaries merged with a neighbouring ward, which is also represented by the Congress, sources said the ticket may go to the daughter of other sitting councillor Dhyanraj Nikam. Criticising Ansari, party MLA Amin Patel labelled her as an “opportunist”.

Rayeen too had been seeking a seat for his son Noman from a ward in South Mumbai, but four sitting party corporators are in contention for the same seat.