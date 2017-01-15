Mumbai civic polls: BJP’s ‘top ten’ election mantra to karyakartas

The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a mantra of “top ten” to its rank and file for the municipal elections at Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Ulhasnagar, Solapur, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati and Akola. The mantra is to capture power in all the ten municipalities going to polls .

At its internal meeting, it was conveyed that BJP’s approach in all the ten metros where the government has decided to address the challenges of urbanisation should be electorally transformed into votes. Thus, the feel good factor in Mumbai, based on the 2014 assembly election results where it scored over the Sena will work in making up for the shortcomings in neighbouring Thane. Success stories in 2014 assembly would help them give a tough fight to the Congress in its stronghold in Solapur or NCP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

To begin with, the total seats across all ten municipal corporations adds to 1,244 seats. It includes Mumbai 227 seats, Pune 152 seats, Nagpur 145 seats, Thane 130 seats, Pimpri-Chinchwad 128 seats, Nashik 122 seats, Solapur 102 seats, Amravati 87 seats, Ulhasnagar 78 seats, Akola 73 seats.

The strength of each for overall 1,244 seats shows BJP 205 seats, Shiv Sena 227 seats, NCP 265 seats, Congress 264 seats, MNS 112 seats, CPM 6 seats, BSP 25 seats and Others (independents and smaller groups) 66 seats.

Political managers in the BJP argued, “If we consider the total seats across ten corporations Congress 264 and NCP 265 were neck and neck. And BJP which was in fourth position at 205 was not way behind the Congress and NCP. The BJP was lagging in only 60 seats across these ten corporations. In comparison to Sena the difference narrows down further to mere 22 seats. Which means the Congress-NCP and Shiv Sena and BJP were neck and neck in 2012 municipal polls in these ten cities.

A senior official in the BJP’s statistical cell told The Indian Express, “Every political party evolves its own method to motivate grass root and booth level workers. We often work on the factual statistics to tell our workers how five per cent efforts by every individual karyakartas across ten cities will take the BJP to 100 per cent victory.”

Insiders in the BJP said, “Organisational expansion remains the single significant factor in every polls irrespective of the partnerships.”