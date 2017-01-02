BJP blames us for corruption, but it was sitting with us on all panels, says Shiv Sena corporator

Shiv Sena corporator Trushna Vishwasrao says her party is confident that the mayor will be once again from the Sena in 2017. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar) Shiv Sena corporator Trushna Vishwasrao says her party is confident that the mayor will be once again from the Sena in 2017. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar)

The BJP invited the Sena chief to the jalpujan function for the Shivaji memorial, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to mention Bal Thackeray or the Sena in his speech. Keeping recent events in mind, what is the mood among party activists about an alliance with the BJP?

The final decision on an alliance between the two parties will be decided by the leader of our party. Our party workers obviously want to contest alone since they have been working in every ward and they feel they have a better hold in their respective areas. People come to us with problems of all kinds ranging from water shortage, lack of cleanliness to even domestic squabbles and we help them resolve these issues. Personally, I feel we can contest alone since after our corporators are elected, we work a lot on the field and we keep a record of every rupee spent from the corporators’ funds in the form of an annual report card. We are confident that in 2017, the mayor will once again be from our party. It is good if an alliance is forged between the two parties. But if they don’t want an alliance, we don’t need it either. The party would want the alliance since people have entrusted their votes to the Sena-BJP alliance and their trust shouldn’t be violated. However, if the party leader wants us to contest alone, we are upto the challenge.

The BJP has levelled allegations of corruption in BMC departments and the CM recently said the BJP would have an alliance with the Sena only if there’s more transparency in the BMC. Your comments.

The allegations they have levelled against us are completely wrong since the tender committee is under the administration, which is headed by the municipal commissioner. None of the corporators is part of that committee and we simply award the contract to the lowest bidder. Besides, the BJP corporators sit with us in the standing and improvement committees and we collectively approve all the proposals that are brought on the agenda after due scrutiny. Then how can they blame us for corruption? When it’s time to take credit, we stand together as allies. Why is it that when it comes to taking the blame, fingers are pointed towards the Sena alone? As far as bringing transparency in the administration, we want the same and we don’t want corruption in the system.

The policy for hoardings, banners has seemingly been put on the backburner. Ahead of civic elections, in the absence of any regulatory policy, all parties including Sena will come up with banners and hoardings that will deface the city. Why has the policy not been implemented yet?

Our party leader believes that hoardings and banners deface the city and he had instructed party members to not indulge in such activities. I did not put up cutouts anywhere in the past year even though I spotted many that were put up by other parties. We refrained from doing so as our party leader had asked us not to. But some of our party workers went ahead put up banners in some places since they felt it was unfair that other parties were doing it. We definitely want a policy to regulate the putting up of hoardings and banners in the city. The policy had been deferred in the general body meeting in September since it lacked clarity and wasn’t comprehensive enough. It is the administration’s responsibility to make the necessary amendments and table it in front of the general body.

Is there interference from the state government on policies such as rooftop restaurants and keeping entertainment establishments open 24X7 for a vibrant nightlife that are still awaiting clearance?

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray had pointed out that people have parties on rooftops on a regular basis without the required permissions and the BMC doesn’t receive any revenue from it. He had thus proposed that if we regularise such spaces only atop commercial buildings, the revenue from it would be added to the BMC’s funds. However, the BJP had opposed the policy and the Mumbai Police too said they wouldn’t be able to provide enough manpower needed for surveillance due to which the policy had to be dropped. Even the policy to keep all restaurants open all night in a bid to improve tourism could not be implemented since the police did not offer support.

Last month, apart from Opposition parties, the Sena too spoke out against the demolition of hutments above the height of 14 feet. Is the Shiv Sena trying to woo the Congress vote bank?

We have no such intentions at all. As a corporator, I have been around since 1992 and have observed families who are residing in slums grow in the past decade. After a couple of generations, the 10-feet-by-10-feet space is clearly no longer enough for them. The height of a hutment with an additional floor above the ground floor cannot be below the permissible height of 14 feet. We thus asked the BMC to allow just another floor or a height of 17-18 feet so that the families can be accommodated. The incident, which happened at Behrampada where some people died, is a gruesome reminder of why such illegal constructions should be kept under check. The hutments are not structurally stable for 3-4 floors. We oppose anything over the height of 20 feet since it is dangerous and should be demolished.