AIMIM begins poll campaign: ‘Rs 7,770 crore of civic budget will be spent for Muslims’

Kicking off his party’s campaign for the upcoming civic elections, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Asaduddin Owaisi, promised to use Rs 7,770 crore of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s annual budget to provide amenities to the Muslim population in the city. Owaisi and other senior leaders of the party, including Aurangabad MLA Imtiaz Jaleel and Byculla MLA Waris Pathan, addressed a crowd of thousands at a rally at the Nagpada junction Sunday.

Highlighting civic issues such as old water pipelines resulting in cases of water contamination, lack of storm water drainage, poor waste management, poor quality of education in municipal schools and poor hospitals, Owaisi said that despite having an annual budget of Rs 37,500 crore, the BMC had failed to fulfill its responsibilities as a planning authority.

“The ruling parties have been in power for so many years and yet have done nothing for the betterment of people. If we come to power, I promise to ensure that Rs 7,770 crore will be spent on amenities including better municipal schools and hospitals,” he said.

The amount was calculated keeping in mind that 21 per cent of the city’s population is of Muslims. Owaisi also claimed that the BMC had neglected people living in Muslim localities.

He declared the party’s strongholds to be Byculla, Nagpada and Govandi. “If Muslims are paying taxes to the BMC, it is their constitutional right to get amenities in Muslim areas as well. With your support, we will ensure that enough funds are spent on the needs of Muslims,” he said.

Promising to make an impact in the BMC polls, he stated that the party would ensure that the voice of Muslims was heard in the general body of the BMC as well as in the Vidhan Sabha, where the party plans to win 10 seats. “Unless we have representatives even in the Zila Parishads, we cannot progress and we won’t get justice,” he said.

Apart from taking a jibe at the ongoing internal politics of the Samajwadi Party between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi also critisized the BJP’s Rs 3,000-crore initiative of constructing a Shivaji Memorial.

“The government wants to construct a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji but they have forgotten that Madaari Mehtab fought alongside him and gave his life for Shivaji at Agra. Why is there no mention of him? We’re not against it but the government should first stop waterlogging in the streets every monsoon,” Owaisi said. He added that the BJP was oblivious to the suffering farmers, a community Shivaji looked out for.