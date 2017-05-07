Mumbai civic officials asked to inspect road projects’ sites on two days next week

WITH the deadline for pre-monsoon work less than a month away, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has instructed all assistant, deputy and additional municipal commissioners to carry out site inspections of all road works in the city on two days next week.

Referring to the recent shutdown of over 700 quarries in Navi Mumbai, Mehta has directed roads department officials to take certain measures to ensure that contractors are able to procure material from alternative sites in order to complete the work on time.

At the monthly meeting on Saturday, Mehta asked all assistant, deputy and additional municipal commissioners to cancel all their meetings and spend the entire day supervising road and de-silting work on May 9 and 11. “They have been instructed to ensure that the work is being carried out in a timely fashion and done well,” said an official.

Referring to the situation at the quarries, Mehta said the responsibility of arranging for aggregate material was entirely on the contractors. “We have signed an agreement, which mandates that they complete the road work. It is their job to find material even if some quarries have been shut down. The roads department has been instructed to arrange for material from alternative sites at the cost of the contractor or allow the contractors to source their material from elsewhere,” the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now