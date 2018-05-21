Waste-to-energy project: Mumbai civic body to conduct geological survey of Deonar dumping ground

The BMC intends to convert the debris into electricity, which is spread across 12 hectares of the Deonar dumping ground. The tender for the project has been approved. The BMC intends to convert the debris into electricity, which is spread across 12 hectares of the Deonar dumping ground. The tender for the project has been approved.

Moving a step ahead towards initiating the much awaited waste-to-energy project at Deonar dumping ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to conduct a geological survey for landfill. A contractor has already been appointed for the purpose.

The civic body has recruited Renuka Consultants for the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 77 lakh.

The BMC intends to convert the debris into electricity, which is spread across 12 hectares of the Deonar dumping ground. The tender for the project has been approved. The project is expected to be completed by June end. “It was important to get a geological survey done before work on the waste-to-energy project begins. As soon as the survey is completed, the machinery for the waste-to-energy project will be set up at the landfill,” said BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

According to the Tata Consultancy Engineers, the company that has been appointed to set up the waste-to-energy plant on Deonar dumping ground, it is necessary to conduct a geological survey of the ground to install the machinery for the project.

The civic body’s earlier plan of setting up a 25 MW plant to process 3,000 metric tonnes of garbage per day has been dropped, said a senior official. Earlier this year, the Centre sanctioned Rs 571 crore for two waste-to-energy plants at Deonar dumping ground.

“The income profit from the plant has also been done away with. Instead, there will be two waste-to-energy plants, each processing 600 to 750 metric tonnes per day and generating 10 MW. The plants will be implemented on a design-build-operate-maintenance basis. No technology has been specified, but one of the six technologies approved by the Union Urban Development Ministry will be considered,” the official said. In addition, the BMC will also receive technical support from the Union ministries of environment and forests; climate change and urban development. Officials added that once the Deonar project is successful, two more plants are scheduled.

Intermittent fires at Deonar and Mulund dumping grounds over the last few years have attracted national attention. The central government, too, had raised concerns over the matter. The civic body has since taken several measures to secure the grounds and adopt scientific methods of treating waste.

