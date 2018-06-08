Mumbai: Civic body appoints firm to maintain oxygen level in lakes

IN A bid to revive lakes where construction debris and other pollutants have led to depleted levels of Dissolved Oxygen (DO), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appointed a firm to carry out bioremediation to treat the water in the lakes. The firm, Probac, will also install water fountains and aerators to beautify these lakes.

In December, dead fish were found floating in the century-old Sion lake due to depleted DO levels. Bioremediation is a treatment process that uses naturally-occurring microorganisms (yeast, fungi or bacteria) to break down hazardous substances into less toxic and non-toxic ones. For now, the project would be implemented in Bandra, Sion, Charai and Shantharam lakes, before being extended to other water bodies. According to senior civic officials, dissolved oxygen is a measure of water quality, as it is a direct indicator of the water bodies’ ability to support life.

A senior official from the gardens department said: “The idea is to conserve clean water in the city’s lakes. The appointed agency will be responsible for maintaining the quality of water, on parameters like ensuring the correct PH level (acidic or basic level of water) between 6.5 to 8, eliminating algae and weeds from the lake as well as increasing the level of DO. The project will also help aquatic life flourish in the lakes.”

Admitting that the quality of water in most city lakes has deteriorated, the official added: “Since there are no designated cleaning staff, these lakes have become filthy.”

