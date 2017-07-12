Mumbai: City, suburbs likely to get rain today

The city and its suburbs are likely to receive a few spells of rain on Wednesday, the weather office said. The city and its suburbs are likely to receive a few spells of rain on Wednesday, the weather office said.

After a relatively dry spell this month, Mumbaikars are likely to get some respite this week. The city and its suburbs are likely to receive a few spells of rain on Wednesday, the weather office said. The dry spell in the city continued on Tuesday with only a few areas receiving light rainfall. While the Colaba observatory recorded 1.6 mm rainfall, the one at Santa Cruz recorded almost no rainfall with just 0.4 mm.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the poor rainfall is due to unfavourable systems over the ocean. “Certain favourable weather systems are required for rainfall. However, for the last few days the offshore trough over the North Arabian sea is either weak or not there and that is causing the poor rainfall,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

However, the weather department also has some positive news for the city. “The situation seems to be improving and by the weekend the city should be receiving more rainfall,” he said. “Some areas may witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday. However, the city can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state has received a good share of rainfall this month. “Presently, only some four to five districts have received below-normal rainfall. But 70 to 75 percent of the state has received either normal or above normal rainfall,” said Hosalikar. On Wednesday, some districts of North Konkan and South Konkan are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App