Days after Kamala Mills targedy, major fire at Mumbai’s Cinevista Studio; people evacuated

Express Photo Express Photo

A major fire broke out on the sets of TV show Bepanah at the Cinevista Studio in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg area on Saturday evening. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and people have been evacuated from the site. The fire was confined to the ground floor and one Cinevista studio. It is reported to be a level three fire. An ambulance was also present at the site.

The Bepanah team was shooting when the fire broke out. The reason of this havoc is reportedly said to be a short circuit. “The disaster happened at about 8 pm and fire engines were summoned immediately. Six fire engines and four water tankers reportedly doused the fire. Luckily, no one has been injured but a lot of property has been damaged. It seems like a pretty bad situation as of now,” shared a source with indianexpress.com

This comes days after a fire incident at the Maimoon Manzil building claimed the lives of four in a family and injured nine others. Before this, On December 28, a major fire at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel left 14 people dead. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

#WATCH: Fire broke out in #Mumbai‘s Cinevista studio in Kanjurmarg. 7 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/MV6OZz2YSH — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2018

More details awaited.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd