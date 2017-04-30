Mumbai: Cinegoers flock to Juhu’s open-air night shows

There are bean bags, sofas, mattresses and chairs of different shapes for the viewers to relax and enjoy the experience. (Express) There are bean bags, sofas, mattresses and chairs of different shapes for the viewers to relax and enjoy the experience. (Express)

It is a picture-perfect setting. Stars have lit up the night sky over Juhu beach. A gentle breeze fills the air as hundreds descend to watch their favourite classics on the big screen in what can be called as the most distinctive cinema watching experience. Breaking from the confines of a movie theatre, a few passionate cinema-goers have brought back the traditional drive-in cinema experience to the city. The open air movie nights introduced a month ago at different venues in Juhu have become hugely popular among Mumbaiikars.

SteppinOut Movie nights is an initiative of the Bangalore based company SteppinOut that curates outdoor experiences. It brought in the open air movie experience to the city last month at the open lawns of Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach when it screened Quentin Tarantino’s classic Pulp Fiction.

Sushen Kakkar, marketing head of SteppinOut said, “We have been doing open air cinema nights in Bangalore and Hyderabad. There is a huge demand for it in Mumbai as well but space was a constraint. We found the perfect venue soon enough. The minute we launched it in Mumbai, the tickets were sold out in no time. The response has been massive. What is more beautiful than watching your favourite film under the night sky with a drink in hand. We plan to do this every month in Mumbai”.

Kakkar added, “The concept was to bring back the old drive-in experience and enjoy the ambiance of the beach front and open space while watching a movie.” He further said, “We conduct Facebook polls asking what movie people prefer watching and we screen movies based.on the poll results.”. At the venue, there are bean bags, sofas, mattresses and chairs of different shapes and kinds for the viewers to relax and enjoy the experience. On Sunday, SteppingOut is having RomCom movie night and is screening The Proposal at the beachside venue of Novotel. The screening that starts post 6pm is priced between Rs 250 and Rs 500.

Movies and Chill is another open air movie festival by Sunset Cinema Club which recently screened back-to-back open air movie nights at the open lawns of Razzberry Rhinoceros in Juhu. Sanchit Gupta, the cofounder of Sunset said, “We had screened Pretty Woman, Usual Suspects and Kill Bill over the last weekend and we had 1400 viewers in 3 days. We have been screening in Delhi and We plan to do this every month in Mumbai and plan to take it to other cities as well.”

He added that the screening starts after a short gig and viewers can enjoy the movie, sipping on their favourite cocktail and having food. Themed decor and photo booths are also added features of the night. The open air movie nights are popular among people in the age group of 20 and 40. “People watch old classics on their laptops or Netflix. Viewing your favourite classic under the stars in a huge screen is something unique. Our idea is to take the movie experience outdoors and give cinema lovers a novel experience to cherish,” added Gupta.

