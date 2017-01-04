Mumbai: Chief manager of SBI among seven sent to jail for cheating, forgery

A special court Tuesday convicted seven, including a chief manager of State Bank of India, on charges of cheating, forgery and relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The men were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471 (Sections pertaining to forgery) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The prosecution had alleged that the accused, including Vishnu Mantri, who worked in the SBI, and others including directors of various private firms, MP Abraham, Saji Abraham, Anthony Abraham, Sajan Joseph, Philip Simon and Anil Menda, had colluded in sanctioning credit limits on the strength of fabricated balancesheet filed by a company, though there were no business transactions.