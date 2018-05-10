Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal’s son meets Uddhav Thackeray

Both Pankaj and Uddhav said it was a courtesy call. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Both Pankaj and Uddhav said it was a courtesy call. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s son Pankaj met with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both Pankaj and Uddhav said it was a courtesy call. In less than 72 hours after Chhagan Bhujbal was granted bail, he received more than a dozen leaders from the Congress, Shiv Sena, BJP and his party NCP in the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, “Bhujbal was in prison for two years on charges of moneylaundering. Whereas, in a similar case, former union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was granted bail within eight days of his arrest (March 2018).”

It said, “Often, laws are misused to settle political scores.” Mentioning how in the past Bhujbal, when he was the home minister of Maharashtra, had wanted to arrest Bal Thackeray for his hard hitting speeches and writings, it said Bhujbal had also paid for his past.

Reciprocating Sena’s support, Pankaj Bhujbal (MLA), representing the NCP, called on Uddhav Thackeray to express his thanks on behalf of his father. The Shiv Sena has high political stakes in Nashik district, the home and political stronghold of the Bhujbals.

Bhujbal, an OBC leader, appears to be reaching out to all those who sympathised with him during his incarceration.

Apart from the Sena, there were leaders across party lines who visited the 70-year-old NCP leader. Sources indicated that Bhujbal’s close aides are also communicating with BJP leaders.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil greeted Bhujbal at the hospital with a bouquet. Vikhe-Patil said, “Bhujbal has been a long associate both in the political journey and as a cabinet colleague when Congress-NCP was in a coalition government between 1999 and 2014 in Maharashtra.”

A senior leader close to Bhujbal said, “At present Chhagan Bhujbal is part of the NCP. His followers believe the NCP failed to do enough for him when he was in prison. The top leaders (of NCP) were found shying away from speaking against the injustice (to Bhujbal) in public fora in the last two years.”

OBC Jan Kranti Parishad president Anil Mahajan said, “We would like to associate with Bhujbal to take ahead social issues of OBCs. But politically, we don’t endorse his association with the NCP. We would like him to independently lead the OBC cause across Maharashtra.”

On the Sena trying to approach Bhujbal, political managers in the NCP said that just because Pankaj had greeted Thackeray, it does not mean the Bhujbals would leave NCP and join Shiv Sena.

