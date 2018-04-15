Bonding over breakfast bites in ‘creative mornings’

Each session lasts for about 30 minutes following which people shoot questions at the speaker and network with one another. Each session lasts for about 30 minutes following which people shoot questions at the speaker and network with one another.

Business developer Sharan Singh randomly came across a social media post on a bunch of local community members meeting over breakfast to discuss creative art work and profession. Intrigued, she reached out to them to attend one of their monthly Saturday morning sessions — an informal lecture by chef Prateek Sadhu at his Mahalaxmi restaurant. Since then, Singh never gives these quirky sessions a miss.

“The session was really interesting. Sadhu spoke about the core ingredients of food, spices and how he had gone to obtain the most obscure ingredients,” Singh said. To bring such creative workforce to the fore the group, ‘Creative Mornings’, offers a platform to the local community to meet “interesting professionals and artists”.

Amishi Tripathi, host of the Mumbai Chapter, said that the concept first began in New York from where it has spread globally to 80 cities. “In Mumbai, we have been holding such sessions since the last four years,” she said. An add on, she smiled, is the free breakfast served.

Chef Sadhu, a native of Kashmir, took to kitchen when he was 10. Having worked with Alinea, The French Laundry, Bourbon Steak, Le Bernardin, and Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe, he told the audience about his drive to look for local ingredients to make a dish. Before he opened a restaurant, he had travelled to the Himalayan belt in search of the best regional produce.

“This organisation provides an awesome platform and speaking here is a great experience,” the 31-year-old chef said. “I got to know about Creative Mornings while they were dining at my restaurant. When I spoke at one of their sessions, it was about courage, about how one must never give up, come what may, and how it feels to have one of the best restaurants in the nation. There should be more of such events.”

In one of the sessions, artist and oral historian Aanchal Malhotra spoke about tracing family histories and social ethnography through heirlooms, collectibles and objects of antiquity. In another session, Shreevatsa Nevatia, editor of National Geographic Traveller India, spoke on travelling light.

“Travelling makes me anxious. I never pack well when I leave,” he started, before taking a surprising turn to talk about depression and mental health. In another session, Tejas Mangeshkar trails electronic music, discussing the newly emerging trends globally. “We started with a small group, with four DJs and five people to party in 1995. It was then that we realised that our city has a vacuum in terms of subculture,” Mangeshkar told the audience in a dark room with a red light glowing in the corner — an ambience he wanted to create for his audience to grasp the underground music subculture.

Host Parekh said the idea is not just to bring different kind of innovation to stage, but also to encourage physical interaction among people. “We are creating a reason for people to physically meet and exchange views. Rather than rely on social media to interact,” she added. So far, photographers, architects, artists have been called to speak with a small group of audience.

Anyone interested can register on their website for an upcoming session. Each session accommodates about 50 people. “The awareness has grown over the years, but we would want more people to reach out and network. Physical interaction, and not online interaction, is what is necessary,” Parekh said.

SAKSHAM DANGI also contributed to this report

