Mumbai: Tricked by cheats, trader gets out of car to pick Rs 510, loses diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh

A South Mumbai businessman was recently robbed of diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh when he got off his car to pick up Rs 510 that fraudsters had told him was lying on the road. On Saturday, a gang of four allegedly approached the businessman, asking whether the money fallen outside his car belonged to him. As he stepped out, a gang member opened the rear door and fled with his bag.

A similar case was registered at Samta Nagar police station on Friday, in which a businessman similarly lost Rs 2.5 lakh and a licensed gun. In the first instance, the South Mumbai-based businessman lost diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh. The gang approached the businessman when he was seated in his white Fortuner.

An officer from DB Marg police station said, “The four threw notes of Rs 10 and Rs 20 totalling Rs 510 outside his car and asked him whether it was his money. They approached the car owner and surrounded his car. The victim saw the money and got off to check. Meanwhile, one of the gang members opened the rear door of the car and fled with his bag.”

After the businessman got back in the car with Rs 510, he realised his bag with diamonds worth Rs 10 lakh was gone. He approached DB Marg police station and registered a case against unknown persons. Meanwhile, a businessman from Borivali was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by a gang using similar modus operandi. He lost his pistol, along with the cash.

An officer from Samta Nagar police station said, “The victim was seated in the car along with his driver when the gang approached them and asked them whether their money had fallen outside the car. The duo got off the car to check.” They approached Samta Nagar police station and registered a case. sagar.rajput@expressindia.com

