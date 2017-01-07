Mumbai: Centre at KEM hospital to boost tissue donation, transplant

KEM hospital. File KEM hospital. File

After organ donation campaigns boosted cadaver transplants in the state, tissue donation — and its transplant — is set to get streamlined with setting up of the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (ROTTO) at KEM hospital. The new centre is expected to start by March this year to monitor cadaver donations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu.

The aim is to expand from kidney, liver, heart and other organ donations to include tissues such as bone and bone products, heart valves and vessels, duramater, amniotic membrane, cadaveric joints such as knees, hips, shoulder and bone grafts. Donation of cornea and skin tissue is already conducted in several cadaveric donations.

“Amniotic membrane of placenta, which is a thin membrane that comes out during pregnancy, can be saved and used for burn patients. Currently, it is thrown away in almost all hospitals. If it is saved, it can be of great use,” said Dr Pravin Shingare, director of Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

A national biomaterial centre in Delhi will be the first to store these tissues in frozen form. In Mumbai, plans are also under way to start a new skin bank to secure all cadaveric skin donations made for skin grafting and plastic surgeries at KEM hospital. In BMC-run hospitals, Sion hospital is the only one that has a skin bank.

The amended Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue Act increases the scope of cadaveric donation, which happens in case of brain-stem deaths, to include tissues apart from just organs.

A budget of Rs 5 crore has already been sanctioned, of which the central government released funding of Rs 63 lakh to the state government for construction of the ROTTO office. A 1,500 sqft area in KEM hospital will now be converted into the ROTTO centre, on the lines of the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation set up at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi in 2014.

“In Mumbai, Tata Memorial Hospital is actively doing bone marrow transplants and has a bank for bones. While we will not start a bone bank, the idea is to raise awareness on bone donation by patient who suffers a brain-stem death,” said Dr Gauri Rathod, in-charge of organ transplantation in Maharashtra.

The four other ROTTO centres will be at Government Multispecialty Hospital (Chennai), Institute of PG Medical Education and Research (Kolkata), PGIMER (Chandigarh) and Guwahati Medical College (Assam).

The ROTTO will facilitate donor tissue screening, its removal and proper storage and sterilisation along with NOTTO. Tissue banks will be registered and given standard operating procedures to maintain and track donor tissues and ensure its quality.