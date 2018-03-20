Mumbai Central Railway protest LIVE UPDATES: Students injured in lathicharge; services between Kurla, Dadar suspended

The morning commute in Mumbai on Tuesday came to a standstill after as many as 500 students working as apprentices in different technical workshops of Railways staged a rail roko on the Central Railway (CR) Line, demanding permanent jobs. Due to this, trains between Kurla and Dadar stations remain suspended.
According to senior railways officials of the CR, the students have stopped traffic since 7 am. Officials said they are running special trains for Kurla station in the down direction and diverting railway traffic from Dadar station in the up direction to facilitate commute. “Due to some agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic affected between Matunga and CSMT. The Up slow local trains are terminating at Kurla and returning as special in down direction,” a senior railway official said.
Railway security forces including the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are at the spot to control the crowd. They are conducting lathi charge to ensure students move out of the tracks. Some students have been injured, officials said.
According to senior railway officials, March 31 is the deadline to fill the form for taking the examination for the students to get jobs in railways.
According to the Central Railway, "There is no provision of giving jobs to the apprentices as per the Apprentice Act. They are given only training of a specified period to improve their skills and experience of having worked in the field. However, Ministry of Railways have taken a decision and reserved 20 per cent of the seats filled through direct recruitment. The notification is already issued with last date of submitting an application as 31.3.2018. Apprentices can apply against this notification and Special Examination will shortly be held for Apprentices who have done training in Railway Workshops under Apprentices Act."
"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said, as reported by PTI.
"There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest said, reported PTI
The BEST is running additional buses to facilitate the crowd.
More than sixty students who have worked as apprentices in technical jobs in railways are demanding permanent jobs through the protest. (Express photo)
Students shouting slogans against railways held placards in their hands demandingone-timee settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.
