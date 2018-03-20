Mumbai Central Railway protest LIVE UPDATES: Students injured in lathicharge; services between Kurla, Dadar suspended

Entire four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT (Express Photo) Entire four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT (Express Photo)

The morning commute in Mumbai on Tuesday came to a standstill after as many as 500 students working as apprentices in different technical workshops of Railways staged a rail roko on the Central Railway (CR) Line, demanding permanent jobs. Due to this, trains between Kurla and Dadar stations remain suspended.

According to senior railways officials of the CR, the students have stopped traffic since 7 am. Officials said they are running special trains for Kurla station in the down direction and diverting railway traffic from Dadar station in the up direction to facilitate commute. “Due to some agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic affected between Matunga and CSMT. The Up slow local trains are terminating at Kurla and returning as special in down direction,” a senior railway official said.

Railway security forces including the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) are at the spot to control the crowd. They are conducting lathi charge to ensure students move out of the tracks. Some students have been injured, officials said.

According to senior railway officials, March 31 is the deadline to fill the form for taking the examination for the students to get jobs in railways.

