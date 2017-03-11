Mumbai: Celebration in bar led police to man who stole valuables worth Rs 80 lakh

A man who allegedly stole valuables worth Rs 80 lakh from a locked house in Mulund last year was arrested Wednesday at a bar he visited frequently in Kandivli. Between 11.30 am and 3.45 pm on December 28, 2016, the accused, Rajesh Shetty (30), allegedly broke into a locked house in Gulshan Co-operative Housing Society in Mulund West, forced open a cupboard and took gold and diamond jewellery weighing 3.6 kg, wrist watches and a camera, in all worth Rs 80 lakh.

The daylight robbery had scared local residents as it had taken place while the owner of the house had stepped out for only a few hours. The police had inquired about individuals living in the area on rent.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch also began to examine movements of criminals on record who had been released from jail before the robbery took place.

After being tipped off that Shetty may be the culprit, the crime branch began to track his cell phone location and earlier this week, found that he had been frequently visiting Disha Bar in Charkop, Kandivli West.

“We kept a close watch at the bar for two days and after confirming the identity of the accused, laid a trap for him. After sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to having robbed the house,” said Vinaykumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Shetty allegedly sold the ornaments to a jeweler in Malad and had been celebrating at the bar, the police said. The crime branch has also arrested the jeweller, Prashant Soni (39), for receiving stolen goods and recovered 3.3 kg jewellery from him, Rathod said. Both men have been remanded to police custody until March 14. A crime branch official said that they will track Shetty’s movements over the past two months and attempt to recover the rest of the stolen goods.