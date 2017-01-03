Mumbai: Cash crunch, tight vigil keep drugs off menu at parties this festive season

Representational Image Representational Image

December is usually a busy month for drug enforcement agencies, but this year’s festive season has turned out to be a rather mellowed and uneventful one for both consumers of narcotic substances and police officials involved in planning raids and seizures.

Watch what else is in the news

No significant narcotic seizures has been registered at events, from where large hauls were expected. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in December had received a tip-off about large quantity of cocaine and synthetic drugs making their way to a major music festival in Pune.

Sanjay Jha, Zonal Director of NCB, said, “The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune had informed us of huge quantity of drugs being moved to the venue. We deployed several NCB officials across the venue throughout the event but did not find any consignment. The suppliers, we believe, had information about our operation.”

Jha added that similar was the case at many year-end rave party venues. “We had stepped up vigilance and measures to curb drug trafficking across not just the venues but also at entry-exit points of Goa, Pune, Mumbai, etc. Our vigilance was strong in the online forums as well. But what really deterred both the peddlers and junkies this year to sell and consume is demonetisation. Some of the target points such as Goa, Thane, Vasai, Daund, Lonavla, etc, where we usually make seizures had no activity.”

He added that some of the parties had also been shifted to a later date because of the current cash situation and the drug courier services had also come to a standstill.

In 2016, the NCB seized 120 kgs hashish, around 3 kgs cocaine, 42 kgs marijuana, around 1 kg heroin and some amount of LSD, Methamphetamine, prescription drugs, etc.

The NCB officials added that seizure in 2016 had been less compared to 2015, especially during the festival season — between November and December. An officer said, “We usually have 15 to 20 heroin seizures in a year. In 2016, we just had three cases with no arrests. The bulk of seizures happen in November and December, and this year it was insignificant during these months.”

The officer added that the cartels and peddler were lying low while consumers, facing cash crunch, were not buying. “Since this is a cash-intensive industry, it is badly hit and the dull period in December was a testimony to it,” added Jha. Even the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch registered 200 to 300 cases in November and December as compared to over 700 in the previous months.