Mumbai: Car collides with truck, nine injured

NINE PEOPLE were injured in an accident in Matunga when a Scorpio SUV collided with a truck Sunday. Three, including the two drivers, are said to have sustained serious injuries. According to the police, the accident took place around 2 am on Nanalal Mehta flyover above Maheshwari Udyan, when a Scorpio SUV packed with people jumped the divider and collided head-on with a transport truck.

“The car had 11 passengers, all residents of Bhandup. They were celebrating a friend’s birthday and heading to Marine Drive. The Scorpio driver was speeding and he lost control. The car jumped the divider and hit an oncoming truck. The car was thrown back on its own lane due to the impact,” said an officer at the Matunga police station.

The driver of the Scorpio, Parag Shirke (31), truck driver Mujnik Nasir Mohammad Khan (25) and Ashish Sawant (32), who was in the car, suffered fractures and head injuries. The rest escaped with minor injuries and bruises. The injured were taken to Sion hospital, and most were later discharged.

“Khan, a resident of Dongri, is still receiving treatment in Sion. The rest have been discharged and two have been shifted to another hospital,” the officer said. According to the police, the truck was transporting clothes, utensils and other household items. “It was a movers and packers truck,” the officer said.

The police are investigating if Shirke was under the influence of liquor. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.

