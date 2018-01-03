Mumbai: Can’t concentrate on responsibilities, saddled with clerical work, say fire officers

Alleging that the fire station officers are unable to concentrate on their responsibilities, FBOA has threatened to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter. (File photo) Alleging that the fire station officers are unable to concentrate on their responsibilities, FBOA has threatened to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter. (File photo)

The Fire Brigade Officers Association (FBOA), Mumbai, has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been assigning clerical work to fire station officers. Despite seeking time to discuss the issue and its solution, the association has alleged, the members have not been able to meet BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

According to FBOA president Prakash Devidas, the station officers have been missing out on important tasks they have been recruited as they are busy with the clerical work assigned to them.

“Fire station officers are responsible for the implementation of fire safety norms in their jurisdiction, fire fighting and important tasks. However, they are busy completing the clerical works assigned to them by the BMC. We have sought time from the BMC commissioner to discuss this matter, but he doesn’t seem to have time for this issue,” said Devidas.

Alleging that the fire station officers are unable to concentrate on their responsibilities, the association has threatened to write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter.

“There is no clerical work assigned to the fire station officer, but generally ask them for a report on incidents or inspection. The allegations by the association are baseless,” said senior BMC official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App