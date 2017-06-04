Candlelight march for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Friends of incarcerated former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav took out a candlelight march in Lower Parel on Saturday ahead of a meeting between Indian and Pakistani agents at the International Court of Justice next week.

Close to 350 residents of the BDD chawl in Lower Parel joined in the march that began at Prithvi building at 6 pm and ended there at 7.30 pm.

Holding banners stating “Justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav” and urging the Indian government to save him, the residents walked a 1 km circuit around Currey Road railway station and Arthur Road Jail before returning to BDD chawl.

Tulshidas Pawar, a friend of the Jadhav family, said people of all ages participated in the march. “Many friends of Kulbhushan living outside Mumbai came for the march,” he said.

Pawar said Jadhav’s family had given its go ahead for the march but declined to join in. He said he felt optimistic before the next hearing of the ICJ at The Hague on June 8.

