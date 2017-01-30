Mumbai: Canada police officer trains traffic cops

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A senior officer with Canada’s federal police is in the city, training traffic police personnel to avoid confrontations with motorists — such as the one in which constable Vilas Shinde lost his life — and improve relations with residents.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Satyanand Gaitonde, a detective and Close Protection Officer with the Canada Police, has been training personnel in tactical communication, use of force, personality management, anger management and safe driving at the Byculla Traffic Training Institute for two weeks now. The 50-year-old worked in the merchant navy in the UK for several years before immigrating to Canada and joining the Toronto Police. In 2012, he joined the federal police.

Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said Gaitonde had been roped in for his knowledge and expertise. Gaitonde decided to train traffic police personnel in Mumbai after reading about Shinde, who was beaten to death by a juvenile biker and his elder brother in Khar in September 2016.

Gaitonde had been writing a book titled ‘Mumbai Traffic Management and Police Officer Safety’ when he read about the incident. “His death shocked me. I completed the book and included a chapter on Shinde,” he said. The book is yet to be published.

“Shinde watched the juvenile calling his brother for help and was attacked from the back. He should have called for back-up at that time,” said Gaitonde. As part of the tactical communication module, Gaitonde is training personnel in positioning themselves properly while dealing with motorists.

“Traffic police personnel need to stand in a way that they cover all angles, have peripheral vision and are aware of what is happening behind them,” he said. Gaitonde said the personnel need to have their hands placed on their belts and not folded or placed behind their backs.

“That way, you can disengage your hands quickly if someone attacks you,” he said, adding, “An attack can come in 20 days or even 20 years after you give someone a ticket. As a policeman, you may forget about it, but the motorist won’t.”

He also said that police personnel in Mumbai are very poorly armed. “In Canada, a traffic policeman has a handgun, taser, pepper spray and handcuffs on a belt weighing 10 pounds. Here, a traffic constable has a lathi and a diary. The age of the lathi is over,” he said.

Apart from his lectures at the institute, Gaitonde is visiting traffic police stations across the city to speak to personnel. “I’ve been telling them to leave their arrogance behind because as policemen, they already have authority. Speaking to a motorist with arrogance will always escalate a situation, when it needs to be de-escalated,” he said.

In his lectures, Gaitonde stressed that traffic police personnel need to be polite and courteous.

“The police here tend to shout at traffic offenders instead of hearing them out first and serving a fine. It is important for traffic policemen to remember that of the hundreds of people they meet on the roads every day, only 5-10 per cent are nasty,” he said.