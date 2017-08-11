Mumbai: Byculla zoo revenue goes up threefold in 10 days

The BMC recently increased the zoo’s entry fee from Rs 5 for adults and Rs 2 for children to Rs 50 for adults and Rs 100 for a family of two adults and two children. (File – Express photo) The BMC recently increased the zoo’s entry fee from Rs 5 for adults and Rs 2 for children to Rs 50 for adults and Rs 100 for a family of two adults and two children. (File – Express photo)

In just 10 days since the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyaan zoo or Rani Baug hiked its entry fee, the municipal administration has reported a threefold increase in revenue. According to the administrative officials at the zoo, their daily collection has increased by over Rs 50,000 since the entry fee hike.

The BMC recently increased the zoo’s entry fee from Rs 5 for adults and Rs 2 for children to Rs 50 for adults and Rs 100 for a family of two adults and two children. Regular visitors could earlier get a monthly pass at Rs 30, which has now been increased to Rs 150 per month. The fee hike came into effect from August 1.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a total of Rs 65,000 in entry fees from the Byculla zoo on the first day of the hike, from around 2,000 visitors (1,300 adults and 700 children). Before the fee hike, the BMC used to collect around Rs 15,000 per day from an estimated 3,000 visitors.

Between August 1 and August 8, following the hike, the zoo collected Rs 10,92,615 from 23,224 visitors. Earlier, in five months between March 18 and July 18, the collection was 48,89,939 from around 9,26,232 visitors.

The previous increase in entry fee was 22 years ago. In 1995, the entry fee was hiked to Rs 2 for a child and Rs 5 for an adult from Rs 1 and Rs 2 respectively. Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo, said, “Even after a hike in entry fees, we have managed to retain our genuine visitors. The footfall dropped for first two or three days, later we crossed even 4,000 visitors per day starting this week. There has been no decrease in number of genuine visitors to the zoo.

Those who want to come with their families and enjoy nature do not mind paying the hiked fees. The fee hike has, however, discouraged those who cause a nuisance at the zoo.”

Tripathi added, “Many used to draw the monthly pass only to come to the zoo toilet at Rs 1 per day every morning, rest for the entire day and leave. They were not really interested in morning walks or even zoo animals. Our regular morning walkers are happy to pay Rs 150 per month, many are renewing their passes.”

The civic administration decided to raise the entry fee so that the additional revenue could be used for maintenance of the zoo, including the penguin enclosure. Earlier, the BMC, after consultation with the zoo authorities, had proposed to hike the fee up to Rs 100 per person, which was vehemently opposed by all political parties and residents’ associations.

