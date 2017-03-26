Mumbai by night: Football lovers throng fancy turfs for a midnight game

A night football match on an artificial turf. Express A night football match on an artificial turf. Express

Ritvik Shah, a 34-year-old investment banker, toils at work till 10 at night. His hectic schedule and long hours, however, doesn’t stop him from pursuing his favourite sport, football. Post work hours, Shah heads to a mini football arena located on the rooftop of a mall in Malad close to his office where he plays with his friends and colleagues till midnight.

For thousands of football lovers like Shah, these artificial turfs set up across malls and corporate buildings in the city that stay open till midnight are a blessing. Shah says: “I am passionate about football. I used to play regularly in school and college. I have a hectic job, therefore I can practise my game only in the night and these turfs work perfect for me. We are a group of 10 from work that goes to the nearby turf twice a week.”

Catering to this need, several sports and recreational companies have set up artificial football turfs and facilities in malls, corporate buildings and private offices. The city has more than a 100 such turfs built on rooftops or on the ground floor of the premises catering to the growing need. These spaces are well-equipped with synthetic grass, flood lights for night games and even trainers and locker rooms etc.

Sachin Sanghvi, who owns a turf, Tiger Play, in Citi Mall in Andheri as well as in a private space in Lokhandwala said that the turfs attract crowds post 7pm. “From media professionals, bankers to actors and call centre executives, we have a variety of people who play at night. Even expats and out of towners are regular. From children to 55-year-olds, the age group is varied.” This shorter format of football, also known as Futsal, is usually 5-a-side game and is exciting and fast-paced. Most of these turfs stay open till 12am-1am in the night.

Explaining the concept, Shyam Balakrishnan who runs a turf called Dribble in malls like Mega Mall in Andheri and High Street mall in Thane, says: “Sports infrastructure in Mumbai is limited because of space constraints. Therefore we have taken up space in malls and commercial spaces to offer this exciting combination of sports, entertainment and fitness.” He adds that regular players coordinate among themselves via WhatsApp and the group picks a time slot to play and book the space in advance. A group of 10 to 12 are charged anywhere between Rs 3000 to Rs 6000 for an hour, which is anywhere between Rs 200 and Rs 600 per head. Vivian Menezes, a regular player at these turfs who is a professional coach himself says, “We have a fixed group which include journalists, students, bankers, etc. Once 10 or 12 of us are confirmed, we book our slot anytime post 9pm. Not just working professionals, but even students prefer night slots as the days are hotter and humid. Similarly, there are many groups of club members, colleagues, students, etc that coordinate among themselves and book a slot.”

The game is also a team building exercise and a great way to bond and rejuvenate. Jigar Doshi who owns Astro Park, a turf in commercial complexes in Lower Parel, Santacruz, Juhu, Dadar and Chembur, etc, says, “This is the best way to end your day rather than going drinking or clubbing. It involves recreation, fitness and helps you channel your energies. We have CEOs, VPs of many companies who play with their employees, it’s a great team building exercise, apart from promoting the sport. These shorter formats of football truly help the football community of varied age groups to meet and bond despite their busy schedule.”

