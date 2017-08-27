Mumbai By Night: A tour through ‘haunted spots’ of Girgaon

An abandoned ‘haunted’ house between Cutchi Memon and Bohra Graveyard at Mangalwadi, Girgaon. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) An abandoned ‘haunted’ house between Cutchi Memon and Bohra Graveyard at Mangalwadi, Girgaon. (Source: Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

‘Shrine of a ghost to control ghosts’, ‘Ghost Chawl’. These are some of the ‘haunted’ places that one can see during the Grisly Girgaon Ghost Walk. Organised by Khaki Tours, the host narrates 16-17 stories of haunted homes and cemeteries through a two-hour walk. “My maternal side of the family is from Girgaon and I have been hearing these stories from childhood.

Traditionally, the sea-face is considered inauspicious to live in and only people like fishermen whose livelihood is dependent on the sea live there. As people entered the city from the port on the eastern side, the western coast was called the Backbay. The locals used the area for their burial grounds,” explains Bharat Gothoskar, the organiser of the tour.

As the town grew, the paddy fields and coconut groves in the area were converted into a residential zone that we call ‘Girgaon’. That is where the ghost stories began coming from. Said to be the ‘first of its kind’ in Mumbai, owing to the spooky nature of the tour, they allow only people above 18 years of age to participate in it and limit the group to 20 people.

“There are many stories of ghosts in Khotachiwadi, but they are only legends and the idea is not to scare anybody. If I am to have heritage walks in Girgaon there could be many. But I wanted to base it on a theme,” said Gothoskar. To be held on September 9, the walk will start from S K Patil Udhyan at 10 pm. The host will take you on a two-km walk to different ‘haunted spots’ of Girgaon and end it at a graveyard near Charni Road station at midnight.

