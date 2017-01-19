Mumbai: Butterflies to bring hope to burns patients

The butterfly garden is spread over one-acre land. Narendra Vaskar The butterfly garden is spread over one-acre land. Narendra Vaskar

With the aim of providing relief to the burns patients suffering from serious emotional trauma, the National Burns Centre in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, has developed a butterfly garden within its premises. The newly developed garden is spread over one-acre area and is being looked after by the hospital’s gardeners. Besides nectarine plants, the hospital has also put up an informative board that offers facts on the life cycle of the plants, their species and the butterflies. Interestingly, the garden is open to general public as well.

The garden was thrown open on Sunday, though work on the garden had begun during the monsoon.

Hospital director Dr Sunil Keswani, the brain behind the garden, said this would be the first such butterfly garden on a hospital premises anywhere in the country. “There are the nectarine plants in the garden to attract butterflies. Since these butterflies can’t fly if the temperature is less than 30 degrees Celsius, we expect many more to be seen in the summer,” said Keswani.

He further said patients suffering from burn injuries that leave deep scars, would find inspiration in the butterflies. “By looking at the butterflies in the garden, we think that it will also give a hope to patients and add colour and inspiration to their lives. We feel this garden can get the patients distracted from their pain and miseries and may bring smiles on their faces,” added the director.

Highlighting that patients with burn injuries are bed-ridden for close to two months, he said not much attention has been paid to the rehabilitation of the patients.

“They are confined inside the closed concrete structures away from the nature and sunshine. We plan to build a sitting area or canopy to bring the patients into the garden for half an hour. Then, we will also study the impact of sunshine and the butterfly garden on the patients to see the results,” he added.