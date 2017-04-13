Mumbai: Businessman held for abetment after associate’s suicide

A businessman from Andheri East was arrested on charges of criminal breach of trust and abetment after his business associate committed suicide at the former’s office on Wednesday. The accused, Ranjeet Kumar Singh, who has a fabrication panels business, owed money to Murugan Acharya. Acharya owned businesses that deal in steel and iron.

“The victim went to the office in Sahar Plaza, Andheri East, Tuesday to ask for the money. The accused owed Rs 3.75 crore to the victim, who had been asking for it for over three years,” said an officer at MIDC police station.

Acharya consumed poison in front of Singh and his employees. He was taken to Seven Hills hospital but died before admission. Singh has been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the IPC and remanded in police custody till April 17.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now