Mumbai: Bag of cash snatched from help, businessman loses Rs 98 lakh

A south Mumbai businessman has complained to police that he lost Rs 98 lakh when his domestic help was carrying it from his shop in Bhendi Bazaar to his home, barely 100 metres away, on Wednesday night. Around 8.30 pm, Nadeer Khan told his domestic help, Rajeshwarrao Shastri, to take a bag to his residence on the third floor of Siddharth Mansion in Bhendi Bazaar.

Shastri, the 65-year-old domestic help, in his statement to the police said: “There are two other employees who work in the shop. As usual, Khan’s wife had got lunch for us in the afternoon. While I was heading home to return the lunch boxes, I was also asked to take a military colour (like military fatigues) bag home.”

After entering Siddharth Mansion, Shastri noticed an unknown person speaking on a cellphone on the first floor. Assuming that he was a resident, Shastri said that he moved on. Suddenly, the man pushed him from behind and ran away with the bag. Shastri rushed to the shop and informed Khan about the incident, who then contacted Pydhonie police station and registered a case.

The police said Khan had saved the sum to buy a flat. An officer said: “He was supposed to hand over the cash to the builder on Thursday but got robbed the previous day.”

The investigating officials are checking CCTV footage. An investigator said they are also checking on the involvement of the servant. “Shastri is a trusted employee as he has been working for Khan for the last 40 years but we will still question him. We are trying to identify whether the accused followed him or was waiting on the first floor of the mansion,” an officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dyaneshwar Chavan (Zone 2) confirmed the incident and said, “We are hopeful that we will crack the case soon.” The case has been registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code. A team has been designated to trace the money, whereas several crime branch units are also conducting an investigation.

