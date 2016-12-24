Mumbai: Bus driver held for running over man on pavement

Day after he ran over a man sleeping near the Metro 3 construction site at Cross Maidan, a bus driver was arrested Friday. The incident took place around 8 am Thursday when a bus ferrying construction workers from Wadala reached the project site. According to the police, bus driver Rajendra Bhandare was pulling the vehicle out of the site when he failed to notice a man sleeping in his path.

“The deceased was wrapped in a blanket from head to toe. The accused claims he mistook him for a blanket lying on the ground and drove over the deceased,” said an officer at Azad Maidan police station. The police said when Bhandare realised that he had run over a man, he panicked and drove away. Passersby rushed the victim, Sahdev Tabuskar (28), to hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police initially suspected that Tabuskar had been murdered and inquiries with guards at the site and with people living nearby led them to Bhandare. “We examined CCTV footage and questioned all private bus owners operating in the vicinity. We have booked Bhandare for accidentally killing Tabuskar,” said the officer.