Mumbai: Building housing Eros Cinema sealed, all occupants asked to move out

PANIC AND confusion marked the area around the iconic Eros Cinema in Churchgate Wednesday after the Mumbai City Collector’s office sealed the entire building, named Cambata Building, that houses the cinema. Around 42 shops in the building were sealed, with more than 500 employees asked to move out and wait for instructions. The eviction comes two weeks after a notice was issued to the Cambata family to vacate the land in order to repay dues allegedly amounting to Rs 44 crore, owed to around 2,700 Cambata Aviation staffers. The government had earlier filed an FIR against Cambata Aviation and Bird Worldwide Flight Service for allegedly refusing to cooperate with officials who were confiscating its equipment on court orders.

However, the High Court, in a ruling on Wednesday, allowed one of the occupants of the building —Galaxy Aviation — to resume operations from Thursday after the firm challenged the order sealing the building. The court directed the collector’s office to unseal their office as the latter was not considered liable to pay for the worker’s dues. “The court has directed the collector’s office to unseal Galaxy’s office and let them resume their operations from tomorrow. The matter will be heard again on January 30,” said Ashok Purohit, advocate for Galaxy Aviation.

“We will wait for the government’s order on allowing others to resume their operations. As of now, the building belongs to the government,” said Ashwini Joshi, Mumbai city collector. The employees in the building, meanwhile, complained they were asked to move out, suddenly, without prior notice.

“There is a financial issue with Cambata Aviation, not with Eros Cinema. However, we were not given any notice . We had to cancel at least 50 shows in the day and refunded at least Rs 5,000- Rs6,000 to customers,” said PP Muralidharan, manager, Eros Cinema. “Never has the theatre been shut down for any reason. Even during the 26/11 floods in the city, we ran the show. This is unfortunate,” said Devlekar, an Eros employee for 40 years.

Owners of the Shiv Sagar restaurant in the building said they were given only 15 minutes to vacate the place, and eatables had to be hurriedly removed. As the electricity connection of the building was disconnected later, they complained their food would be spoiled.

Officials, however, denied this. “The order is not sudden. We approached them in the morning and asked them to vacate the space, but they continued operations till the evening and then blamed us. We are only following the government’s orders,” said a senior official from the Collector’s office.

Meanwhile, senior officials from Cambata Aviation said they did not have rights on the building. “The building is not owned by us. The court’s order has made that clear,” said A P Casserly, COO, Cambata Aviation.

“For 11 months, we have waited to get back our dues. As other measures brought us no relief, we believe this will help us get back our dues,” said Satyapal Singh, an employee with Cambata Aviation.