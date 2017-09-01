Mumbai building collapse: Why was building not vacated after MHADA notice, asks Opposition

Mumbai building collapse: Members of the NDRF and the Mumbai Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran Mumbai building collapse: Members of the NDRF and the Mumbai Fire Brigade carry out rescue operations at the collapse site in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai. Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran

After A six-storey building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar, leading to the deaths of 24 people and injuring 19, questions are now being raised on why MHADA did not take any action after issuing a demolition notice to the building in May 2016.

Dhananjay Munde, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council, blamed MHADA for the incident. “Though the redevelopment is being carried out by SBUT, it was MHADA’s responsibility to supervise whether the work is happening. MHADA can’t shrug off its responsibility. A policy to carry out the redevelopment in a time-bound manner should be framed,” said Munde.

Ashok Chavan, MP and state Congress president, said the government needs to show some sensitivity about such incidents. “Why was the building not vacated after MHADA issued a notice? The government is not learning lessons from the repeated incidents of collapsing buildings, including the recent Ghatkopar incident. Strict action should be taken against the officials,” said Chavan.

“Dilapidated buildings should be vacated immediately. The government should prepare a time-bound plan to redevelop such buildings”, he added.

However, Prakash Mehta, state housing minister, said that despite the notices issued by MHADA, the residents did not vacate the building because they did not trust the SBUT or the government authorities. “Now, we feel that the residents of the dilapidated buildings should be vacated and moved to a transit camp by force to prevent such incidents in the future. I will also tell Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about use of force for vacating dilapidated buildings,” said Mehta.

