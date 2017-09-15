Mumbai building collapse: FIR against SBUT officials

An officer from JJ Marg police station alleged that the SBUT officials were aware that the building was in a dangerous condition and could prove fatal to its occupants but did not do anything about it. (File – Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) An officer from JJ Marg police station alleged that the SBUT officials were aware that the building was in a dangerous condition and could prove fatal to its occupants but did not do anything about it. (File – Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The JJ Marg police on Thursday registered an FIR against “officials of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) and others” in connection with the collapse of the 117-year-old Husaini building at Bhendi Bazaar on August 31.

The police have registered the FIR on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering lives and personal safety of others. As many as 33 persons lost their lives while 16 sustained injuries in the building collapse.

Police inspector J Gaikwad said: “We had asked the SBUT for the building’s papers. After going through them, we concluded that a case was made out against officials responsible for the safety of the building.”

An officer from JJ Marg police station alleged that the SBUT officials were aware that the building was in a dangerous condition and could prove fatal to its occupants but did not do anything about it. “They had permission from the MHADA to demolish the structure but they did not raze it, thereby endangering the lives of people living in it,” an officer said.

The police will now investigate and find out which officials were responsible for the safety of Husaini building.

“Apart from SBUT officials, we are also investigating others responsible for the building,” an officer said. The SBUT said it was unaware of the complaint. “So far, we are not aware of any case registered against the trust and its officials,” said an SBUT spokesperson.

Local people said several residents have approached the SBUT for repair and renovation of century-old buildings under the cluster redevelopment scheme. After Husaini building’s collapse on August 31, several structures in the area were immediately evacuated.

In Bhendi Bazaar, 113-year-old Nandvilas building and adjacent Mariam Manzil are both dilapidated. Residents of the three-storey Nandvilas building are being rehabilitated to Chunabatti. Several buildings, although evicted, continue to stand. Residents are also demanding their demolition.

