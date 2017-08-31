Mumbai building collapse: Bhendi Bazaar accident leaves 22 dead, CM Devendra Fadnavis assures strict action

Dead body of an infant being carried out from the rubbles at the collapse site. Over 20 killed and many others feared trapped in a building collapse at South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazar on Thursday morning.

A six-storey building collapsed in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar area leaving 22 dead and many injured on Thursday. At least 30 people have been rescued with several others reported to be trapped under the rubble of the dilapidated Husaini Building. The accident that has been categorised as a level III emergency by the fire brigade, witnessed teams of the NDRF and the Fire Brigade at the spot engaged in rescue operations.

At least 90 NDRF personnel, dog squad, 10 fire tenders, two rescue vans and several ambulances were engaged at the site of the collapse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives in Mumbai’s building collapse and said the news is saddening.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-Gratia of Rs five lakh for the kin of those who died and assured strict action in case of any negligence. The Maharashtra government will conduct an inquiry into the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse.

Speaking to the Indian Express, MLA Amin Patel said, “A notice to vacate the building was issued to tenants. Fifty per cent had vacated the building while the rest remained.” The structure was old and there were frequent complaints of leakages. Patel said six families were residing in it. The injured are being rushed to the nearby JJ hospital.

The Husaini building was located on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Pakmodia street opposite Husaini hall. A Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) spokesperson confirmed the building is part of the cluster redevelopment of the entire area near Raudat Tahera. The Husaini building which is 117-years-old housed a total of 13 tenants which included 12 residential and 1 commercial. Out of these, the trust had already shifted 7 families in 2013-14.

The opposition blamed the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development (MHADA) and Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for the building crash. They also demanded criminal cases against those responsible for the tragedy. There are 16,000 cessed buildings and thousands of lives are at risk, the responsibility of which should be borne by MHADA, SP corporator Rais Shaikh told reporters. “I appeal to the Chief Minister to conduct a structural audit of all these 16,000 cessed buildings and make funds available for their redevelopment. Life has become cheap in this city,” he said.

According to Mohammed Rafiq (25), he had a narrow escape as he managed to run out of the building moments before it collapsed. “I had come to collect my belongings last night before leaving for my native place in Uttar Pradesh this morning. I ran out as soon as I heard a loud noise,” Rafiq said.

Some people in his room were brushing teeth when they heard cries outside, “Run… the building is about to crumble.” “I dont know how many people were there in the building. I ran out immediately. My mobile phone and bag remained inside, but I am relieved that I am alive,” he said.

The building, mostly housing lower-middle class families, was located in the Muslim-dominated Pakmodia Street close to the J J Hospital. The building also had six godowns on the ground floor. It is not clear yet if the heavy rains that inundated Mumbai this week weakened the building. All that remained of the building was a large mound of rubble and steel rods encircled by other houses including what appeared to be a tall building.

