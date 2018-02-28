Mumbai builder Jigar Thakkar ‘shoots self’, was chargesheeted in irrigation scam

Jigar Thakkar could be running losses in his business, said police. Jigar Thakkar could be running losses in his business, said police.

JIGAR THAKKAR (41), a prominent Mumbai-based builder, allegedly shot himself while seated inside his car parked at the Marine Drive promenade in south Mumbai Tuesday evening. One of the directors of D Thakkar Constructions Private Limited in Ghatkopar, Thakkar was last month chargesheeted by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in the Gosikhurd irrigation scam. The Marine Drive police, who registered an accidental death report, said Thakkar left no suicide note.

According to the police, Thakkar was driven down by his driver in an SUV to a bank in south Mumbai from his Chembur office.

Around 6.30 pm, after his work was done, he reportedly asked the driver Sunil Singh to take him to the Marine Drive promenade. After reaching there, the police said, Thakkar asked his driver to step out of the vehicle. He then allegedly pulled out a licenced American Colt handgun and shot himself on the right temple, said an officer. As soon as the driver heard the gunshot, he rushed back to the vehicle and saw Thakkar with a bullet wound.

Singh drove him to GT hospital where Thakkar was declared dead on arrival. The hospital then informed the local Marine Drive police station. Based on prima facie investigation, said an officer, it appeared Thakkar was running losses in his business.

“As of now, there is no clarity on the reason behind the suicide. No suicide note was found. It appears he was suffering losses in business. Also, there was a chargesheet filed against him by the ACB last month. These could be some of the reasons behind the death. However, we still have to record the statement of the family following which there will be clarity on the reasons behind him taking the extreme step,” said an officer. Thakkar, who lived at a bungalow in Ghatkopar, is survived by his wife and two sons.

Thakkar’s younger brother Vishal, who was present at GT hospital, said he did not wish to comment on the incident. Till going to print, the police were recording the statement of Singh to find out if he heard Thakkar having any argument with anyone on the phone or if there was anything unusual in his demeanor.

Jigar Thakkar was one of the 11 accused chargesheeted in the Mokhabardi tail canal case in Vidarbha for various irregularities. The chargesheet was filed against Jigar, his father Pravin, brother Vishal, and one more director of the company, Arun Kumar Gupta, on January 9.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya