Mumbai: Brothers held for robbing railways contractor

Two brothers Sajjan and Lallan Kashi Yadav were arrested in Aarey Colony Monday night for robbing a railway catering contractor of Rs 8,75,000. Sajjan (28), who was the railway contractor Rajesh Bharadiya’s driver for the past three years, was instructed to carry Rs 8,75,000 from Rajesh’s workplace to his residence in Goregaon West. Instead, he told his employer that he had been assaulted and robbed of the money, when in fact he had stolen it. He even filed a police complaint at Aarey police station about the “robbery and assault” at 10.30 pm Monday.

“We started investigation after Sajjan’s complaint. He claimed he was driving from his employer’s warehouse in Kurla to his residence in Goregaon West carrying the money, as ordered by his boss. According to him, two persons riding Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles followed him on Aarey road, overtook him and stopped their motorcycles in front of his car near Unit 32 of Aarey colony. He then claimed he was assaulted by the two persons and they took off with the money,” said Kirankumar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 12.

After initial investigation, Aarey police’s suspicions fell on the complainant Sajjan himself as his version of events had many discrepancies when checked against evidence.

“When we checked CCTV footage from Aarey road, we found that there were no motorcycles following the vehicle carrying the money. The timeline of the vehicle as seen on the CCTV also did not match Sajjan’s story. Furthermore, he claimed he was beaten up severely and thrown on the road by his assailants, but his injuries were not consistent with his description of events,” said the DCP.

According to the police, Sajjan had hit himself and injured his forehead and neck to show that he was assaulted. Upon further interrogation, Sajjan confessed to robbing the money with the help of his younger brother Lallan (24), who works as an office boy in Goregaon.

“Lallan got into the car at Marol Naka and got down at Unit 32, Aarey colony, with the bag of cash. He then went to hide the money at his residence, while his elder brother proceeded to injure himself and create a story. Sajjan then filed a complaint at Aarey police station,” said the DCP.

On Tuesday, police recovered the entire sum from the residence of the accused in Goregaon West and the two brothers, who hail from Madhubani in Bihar, were arrested. According to the police, Rajesh, who runs a railway catering business, had complete trust in his driver and had even entrusted him with large amounts of cash before. “The accused claims he committed the crime as he needed the cash for his sister’s wedding and to settle his debts. We are, however, investigating his motives further,” added the DCP.

A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Aarey police station and the duo have been sent to police custody.