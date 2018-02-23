Boys detained for stealing phones, police hunt for ‘drug addict who trained the two’

THE Mumbai Police has detained two minor boys for allegedly stealing mobile phones from south Mumbai homes.

The police claimed the boys were trained by a man to walk into flats with doors open and steal phones. The man, identified as Shahrukh, a drug addict who is absconding, would make the boys steal phones whenever he needed cash to buy drugs, the police said.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were detained earlier this week from their homes in Tardeo. “For seven months, they had been stealing phones,” said an officer at the Tardeo police station.

A case was registered on February 16 at the police station after an iPhone X was stolen from a central Mumbai flat. “We located the phone with a south Mumbai resident, who had purchased it. We picked him up for interrogation and he revealed the identity of the boys,” said the officer. The police have seized 23 mobile phones from them.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Surve said the boys had been detained and they were searching for Shahrukh. The boys are currently lodged at the Dongri remand home.

