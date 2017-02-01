Mumbai: Boyfriend held for murdering woman, her daughter

(Representational) (Representational)

Four days after a 29-year-old woman and her daughter were found murdered in their home in Bhayander, the police arrested her boyfriend on Tuesday. The man allegedly committed the murders after an argument with the woman, who had been demanding money from him and threatened to file a case of rape against him if he did not do so.

The accused, Vinayak Apur (23), was held in Dahisar early on Tuesday morning after nearly a week on the run. Apur has been charged with murder and remanded in police custody. According to the police, Apur met the deceased, Dipika Sanghvi last year, when both worked at a call centre and soon got into a relationship. At that time, Sanghvi was separated from her husband Karthik and lived with her eight-year-old daughter Hetavi in an apartment at Sonam Saraswati building in Bhayander.

Mahesh Patil, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, said that Apur would often visit and stay at Sanghvi’s home. “After the deceased left her job at the call centre, she was in need of money to meet expenses and would often ask Apur to loan her small amounts,” he said.

On January 25, on another visit, Sanghvi asked Apur for Rs 20,000. “The accused told the deceased that he did not have that much money, but the deceased told him to arrange for it anyhow and to leave his cell phone behind at her home till he sourced the money,” said an officer who was part of the investigation. He added that Sanghvi threatened to file a case of rape against Apur if he did not get the money.

The police said that in a fit of rage, Apur strangled Sanghvi and stabbed her in the neck with a knife.

“The cries of her mother woke up Hetavi, who had been sleeping in her bedroom. When the accused saw Hetavi enter the living room, he strangled and stabbed her too,” said the officer.

Apur, the police said, left woman’s body in the living room and stuffed Hetavi’s body in the storage space inside her bed and fled.

Patil said that on January 28, Apur left his home early in the morning without informing his family and traveled to Goa and then on to Shirdi. On Tuesday, Assistant Police Inspector Praful Wagh of the Crime Branch was tipped off that Apur would return home to Dahisar from Shirdi and nabbed him outside Rustomjee International School, Patil said.