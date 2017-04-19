Mumbai: Boy dies as tumbling LPG cylinder lands on his head

Representational Image Representational Image

In a freak incident, a seven-year-old boy died after an LPG cylinder being carried by a delivery man slipped and fell on his head in Dharavi area, police said.

The incident occurred at Dhorwada in Dharavi when Mahakrishna Nadar (25) was climbing stairs to deliver the cylinder, police said.

According to Dharavi Police, the cylinder slipped from Nadar’s shoulders and landed on the head of Mohammad Bilal Sheikh who was sleeping in that lane.

Sheikh was rushed to civic-run hospital, where he was declared dead before admission, an official said. Nadar has been booked under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of IPC, and arrested him subsequently, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now