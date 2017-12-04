Mumbai-bound Singapore flight averts landing at wrong airport, airline denies incident 

The “go-around” took place as the pilot of the Singapore Airlines flight mistook the Juhu airport runway for the assigned runway 09 of the Chhtarapati Shivaji International airport (CSIA). (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The “go-around” took place as the pilot of the Singapore Airlines flight mistook the Juhu airport runway for the assigned runway 09 of the Chhtarapati Shivaji International airport (CSIA). (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Mistaking it for an international airport, a Mumbai-bound Singapore Airlines flight with 245 passengers and 14 crew members onboard was about to land on the small Juhu airport runway, before the error was spotted in the nick of time for it to land on the assigned airstrip, officials said.

The “go-around” took place as the pilot of the Singapore Airlines flight mistook the Juhu airport runway for the assigned runway 09 of the Chhtarapati Shivaji International airport (CSIA), news agency PTI quoted an Air Traffic Control (ATC) source as saying.

However, the airline has refuted the ATC’s charge and said the pilot was forced to discontinue the approach to landing due to “poor” visibility. “Singapore Airlines flight SQ422, operating from Singapore to Mumbai on December 4, was scheduled to land on runway 09 at CSIA at 1035 hrs. Due to poor visibility conditions, the crew discontinued the approach to runway 09 at approximately 1,000 feet, in accordance with standard operating procedures,” the airline said.

“The ATC Mumbai then vectored the flight for a subsequent approach onto runway 09 and the flight landed uneventfully at 1044 hours. At no time did the pilots of SQ 422 mistake Juhu airport as Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport,” it said.

The ATC source added that the SIA flight was asked to do a go-around as the passenger aircraft was seen “moving towards Juhu airport runway.” The flight eventually landed at the assigned runway nine minutes behind the scheduled time.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd