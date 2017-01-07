Mumbai: Body formed to rehabilitate families affected by Metro 3

While the Girgaum residents are glad to have a designated point of contact to raise their woes, they are quite sceptical about its utility. (File Photo) While the Girgaum residents are glad to have a designated point of contact to raise their woes, they are quite sceptical about its utility. (File Photo)

In light of the resistance Metro 3 is facing from the project-affected people in Kalbadevi and Girgaum, the implementing body Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has constituted a Kalbadevi-Girgaum Rehabilitation and Redevelopment Project Implementation Unit (KGRRPIU) to cater to these communities’ needs.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The unit was created as we wanted a dedicated team to put in concerted efforts towards speedy completion of the rehabilitation and redevelopment in the area and eventually lead to swift completion of the project,” says R Ramana, Executive Director (Planning), MMRC and the head of the unit.

The Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ underground metro line will displace 2,650 families in its 33.5 km route from areas like Mahim, BKC, Sahar Road and Marol. 650 of the families are from Girgaum and Kalbadevi alone.

Consisting of 15 members currently, KGRRPIU’s role will be to negotiate with the affected families and help them to shift into their transit accommodations, negotiate with the landowners, take possession of the lands and buildings and transfer them to the MMRC’s name, construct the buildings and then shift the families into the reconstructed buildings.

The Redevelopment Unit will also have to work on the disposal of the free sale components to be sold to private units for more profits. Constituted early this week, the unit is currently occupied with the ongoing negotiations with the Girgaum and Kalbadevi residents and has also invited tenders for transit accommodations from nearby areas.

While the Girgaum residents are glad to have a designated point of contact to raise their woes, they are quite sceptical about its utility.

“When we raised a complaint regarding the lack of communication from the MMRC, they said they would constitute a unit for us. However, while on paper they take all the initiatives, very little of it translates into reality. They are yet to shed some clarity on the rent compensation for our transit accommodation,” said Guru Kumar Shetye, a resident of Girgaum.