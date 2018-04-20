Mumbai: Bodies of two boys found in sewer, police suspect drowning

Police suspect it to be a case of drowning and no foul play is suspected, prima facie. (File) Police suspect it to be a case of drowning and no foul play is suspected, prima facie. (File)

Bodies of two children were found in a sewer at Rafique Nagar in Govandi on Thursday morning. Police suspect it to be a case of drowning and no foul play is suspected, prima facie. An officer said the boys, Mohamed Kaif (13) and Sayyad Ali (9), were both residents of Lotus Colony. They were missing since Wednesday evening after they went out to play. When the boys did not return home till late at night, the families started looking for them.

On Thursday morning, the family members approached the Shivaji Nagar police and a case of kidnapping was registered. The police said it is not clear if the boys had drowned together. At this stage, the police believe that the boys slipped while playing.

While Kaif’s body was found floating in the sewer some distance from his residence, while Ali’s body was found half-a-kilometre ahead. “We have taken an accidental death report in this regard. So far, it appears to be a case of drowning and we do not suspect any foul play,” said Deepak Pagare, Senior Inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

“Ali was the seventh of ten siblings. His father works as a labourer. Kaif’s father is a zari worker,” said Pagare. The police are in the process of trying to track down witnesses who might have seen the boys on Wednesday evening before they went missing. “Local people saw the bodies floating in the water on Thursday morning and informed us,” an officer said.

