Mumbai: Boat capsized in Powai lake, three missing

Five of the passengers on the boat have been rescued. Rescue operations on for three boys who are still missing.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: December 24, 2016 1:08 pm
Rescue operations are underway in search of three young boys who are missing in Powai lake since Friday night, officials said. A Boat carrying eight people capsized around 11 pm on Friday night. Five of the passengers on the boat have been rescued.

Fire officials who are a part of the rescue operations, said that they were alerted at 11.30 pm of the incident.

The local police , the national disaster response force and even the navy are a part of the search party.

