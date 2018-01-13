Mumbai: 32 children rescued after boat capsizes off Dahanu coast, rescue operations underway

A boat carrying 40 school students capsized off the coast of Dahanu in Mumbai on Saturday (Source: ANI) A boat carrying 40 school students capsized off the coast of Dahanu in Mumbai on Saturday (Source: ANI)

A boat carrying around 40 school students capsized at at 11.30 am near Parnaka beach off the coast of Dahanu in Mumbai on Saturday. So far, 32 children have been rescued. Search operations for the remaining are underway. Dahanu is about 100 kilometres from the city.

“There was an incident of boat capsize at Dahanu Parnaka Beach. A boat carrying around 40 children capsized at 11.30 am. So far 32 children are rescued. Remaining are still missing. Search operation is going on. All our local officers and staff are on the spot. Rescue teams from other departments are also there,” Superintendent of Police, Palghar said.

Inspector General of Police Naval Bajaj said the remaining are still missing.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships to the site to conduct search and rescue operations.

