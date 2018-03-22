Mumbai: BMC trains guns on godowns, storage spaces

The move comes after two fire incidents in illegal godowns were reported over the last 15 days. (File) The move comes after two fire incidents in illegal godowns were reported over the last 15 days. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to start an inspection drive to check for irregularities in godowns.

The move comes after two fire incidents in illegal godowns were reported over the last 15 days. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has sought a list of godowns and storage spaces in all seven zones from the respective deputy municipal commissioners by April.

“Following this, a 15-day long drive will be initiated during which these godowns will be inspected and action taken against those found flouting fire safety norms, and those having illegal alterations and unauthorised constructions,” said a senior official from the anti-encroachments department.

