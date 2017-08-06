Mumbai: BMC told to recover Rs 101 crore ‘avoidable’ payment to Mumbai Port Trust

The PAC, in its report tabled before the Legislative Council on Friday, has demanded an action taken report within three months. (Reuters) The PAC, in its report tabled before the Legislative Council on Friday, has demanded an action taken report within three months. (Reuters)

Expressing displeasure over the avoidable payment of Rs 101.32 crore to Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) as commission for crude oil, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of state government has demanded the BMC to explore all ways to recover it and take action, after fixing the responsibility, against the officials for making the payment. The report noted that the amount could have been put to use for other important public works.

The PAC, in its report tabled before the Legislative Council on Friday, has demanded an action taken report within three months. The report noted that the BMC should not have made payments in a hurry to the MbPT. As per the standing committee resolution of 1954, the MbPT was collecting the Octroi, on behalf of the civic body, on the imported crude oil and the BMC was paying 3 percent commission for it.

According to the report, the BMC took a decision to discontinue 3 percent commission being given to MbPT and collect the Octroi directly from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) in 2010. But, the civic body continued to pay commission to MbPT till September 2013. During this period, BMC paid Rs 101.32 crore to MbPT.

The report noted the PAC does not agree with BMC’s stand that it required consent from MbPT for discontinuation of commission. “The decision was taken in 2010 and the correspondence was going on with MbPT seeking its consent. So, there was no need to make payments of commission and it could have been put on hold,” it stated. “BMC should not have made the payment in a hurry. After the MbPT gave its consent in 2013, it should have implemented it retrospectively from 2010.”

The report further said the payment could have been avoided as per rules and on merit. “This is not a small sum and could have been put to use for other important public works,” remarked the

committee.

The committee has suggested that since the payment has already been made, the civic body should study all the options of recovering it and should take further action as per rules. “Also, it should fix the responsibility on those officials, involved in making payment despite the decision taken in 2010, and take necessary action against them,” stated the committee.

