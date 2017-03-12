Mumbai: BMC refuses permission to construct temporary shed

The BMC rejected a request by WB International to construct a temporary structure associated with its new floating restaurant. (File Phot0) The BMC rejected a request by WB International to construct a temporary structure associated with its new floating restaurant. (File Phot0)

While the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) launched its iconic floating restaurant off the Bandra Reclamation on Saturday, the civic body has refused permission for a temporary structure associated with it for preparation of eatables at the site, stating that it is under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) I and citing non-submission of other required documents.

Senior officials from the BMC said it has received an application from the agency concerned seeking permission for allowing preparation and sale of eatables in a temporary structure at the Maharashtra Maritime Board Jetty under the Bandra Worli Sea Link at Bandra Reclamation.

The restaurant has all other permission of the Maharashtra Maritime Board and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. “But they sought permission for a temporary shed. Since the area falls under CRZ I, such activities are not allowed. Secondly, they have failed to submit the lease agreement, approved plan and authorization for temporary shed with fencing,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

“We had sought permission from the BMC as it would have helped us more. Since they have rejected it, I don’t want to say anything on it,” said Chetan Bhende from WB International Consultants which had sought the permission for the temporary shed. He said that the “floatel” has all the necessary permissions to operate.