Mumbai: BMC panel set to pass Rs 285-cr proposals

The agenda for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee meeting has 81 more proposals, worth Rs 285 crore, which will be tabled Tuesday.

The meeting is likely to be the last one with the current set of elected representatives. Just ahead of the civic elections, the committee had last week approved 95 proposals worth Rs 1,500 crore, while proposals worth Rs 1000 crore had been passed the week before that. Last week, a total of 98 proposals were listed, of which 44 were passed in approximately five minutes.

Similar to last week, when 28 proposals were added to the agenda a day before the meeting, more such proposals are expected to be added at the last minute this week too.