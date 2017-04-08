Mumbai: BMC clean-up marshals to keep an eye on drains close to slums

The additional clean up marshals will be stationed mostly at major nullahs in the city to stop residents of slums from dumping garbage into the drains which can cause the drains to overflow. (File Photo) The additional clean up marshals will be stationed mostly at major nullahs in the city to stop residents of slums from dumping garbage into the drains which can cause the drains to overflow. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to deploy clean up marshals at nullahs located near slums across the city this year to prevent flooding of storm water drains during heavy rains.

The additional clean up marshals will be stationed mostly at major nullahs in the city to stop residents of slums from dumping garbage into the drains which can cause the drains to overflow.

Officials of the solid waste management department stated that the initiative of appointing clean up marshals in order to reduce littering among other similar offences has been successfully running in all 24 wards of the city for the past six months.

This prompted them to consider stationing them at the slums which are located along major and minor nullahs as well.

“We will be strengthening the presence of clean up marshals along the nullahs to prevent people from tossing garbage into them,” said municipal commissioner, Ajoy Mehta.

Another official said that while the total number of new hirings will be finalised at the review meeting later this month, they are considering bringing in additional clean up marshals for three months until the monsoon.

“There have been complaints of harassment from the clean up marshals in the past and they may be chances of a similar situation if we bring in more on a long term basis. We are thus considering to ask the security agencies to increase the strength to keep a watch during the monsoon months,” said the official.

There are currently 720 clean up marshals deployed at crowded locations in the city. The civic body has proposed strengthening the scheme.

In a recent speech, the civic chief Mehta said that the clean up marshall scheme had managed to collect a revenue of Rs 5.87 crore till the end of January this year and 50

per cent of the amount has been deposited in the BMC’s treasury.

