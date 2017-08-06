Mumbai: BMC catches dumpers mixing solid waste with debris to show higher weight

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently caught several dumpers bringing in solid waste mixed with debris to show an increased weight of the garbage. (Express Archive) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently caught several dumpers bringing in solid waste mixed with debris to show an increased weight of the garbage. (Express Archive)

In a bid to crack down on malpractices in the management of solid waste in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently caught several dumpers bringing in solid waste mixed with debris to show an increased weight of the garbage. Officials from the solid waste management department detected the malpractice by secretly videographing the vehicles while they were unloading the waste at the garbage collection stations.

Civic officials from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said that the decision to film them without their knowledge was taken amid rumours of garbage vehicles dumping solid waste mixed with debris. Additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal said, “We videographed the dumpers unloading solid waste for three days and found that the waste was being mixed with debris to increase the weight of the load. We have stopped this kind of malpractice now and will take appropriate action against the contractors involved.”

As per the tender conditions, the contractors employed at the four refuse stations are paid on the basis of weight of the garbage collected from various locations in the city. As part of the Vehicular Tracking System, the trucks are weighed at the entrance of the refuse stations and they are given a receipt for every trip each makes. Another civic official said that the video surveillance was taken up at all the four refuse transfer stations in the city. “The action was taken based on footage of three days. We then questioned the drivers and traced the areas they collect solid waste from. We are also questioning the contractors and are still monitoring the feed to ensure that the dumper drivers are not repeating the act of mixing garbage with debris,” said the official.

Senior civic officials added that by preventing dumpers from using debris to show a heavier amount of solid waste, there has been a difference in the total weight of waste produced by the city. “There is a drop in the city’s daily output of solid waste and we can further reduce the figure by detecting such methods of cheating coupled with measures for decentralised processing of waste. Today it stands at 7,850 metric tonne a day and we hope that we can further reduce this figure to 7,500 metric tonnes in the next 10 days,” said Singhal.

He added that in the plan of implementing reservations commonly mentioned in the development plan 1991 as well as the DP 2034 which is pending approval of the state government, several plots in the eastern suburbs have been marked as segregation centres. “There are around 60 reservations which are on municipal plots in six wards and many of them will be used for dry waste segregation centres apart from schools, welfare centres and markets. The list has been sent out to nine departments and they are preparing the estimate for the tenders which are expected to be floated in another 2-3 weeks,” said Singhal.

SWM officials said that the refuse transfer stations will now be completely computerised for better vigilance of dumpers bringing in waste. “We are trying to ensure that the information of the waste being brought to the stations is automatic and can be calculated on a regular basis so that we can get the information on an SMS every day,” said the official.

The SWM department took up extensive measures to force residential societies to segregate wet waste from dry waste after they were pulled up by the Bombay High Court last year due to poor management of the city’s solid waste. Apart from encouraging residential societies, office complexes and schools to set up composting pits, they have made it compulsory for the bulk generators including hotels and gymkhanas to process their own waste at site. The BMC has issued notices to 3,284 bulk generators which contribute around 1,300 metric tonne to the city’s total waste output making it mandatory for them to segregate and process their own waste.

